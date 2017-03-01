Ash Wednesday ushers in Christian season of Lent

Many Christians will be walking around this Wednesday, March 1, 2017, with black crosses smeared on their foreheads, and for those wondering why, the answer is simple: Ash Wednesday . Ash Wednesday is the day beginning the holy season of Lent, which is the time Christians use to reflect upon Jesus's going into the desert for 40 days and being tempted by the Devil.

