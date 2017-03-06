Area man Cecil Ward finally receives his Purple Heart 48 years later
It took 48 years, but Cecil Wade of East Alton finally received his Purple Heart medal from services in the Vietnam War. Wade was injured in Vietnam in 1968 and hospitalized a long period of time, but until he filed claims with the Veterans Administration for his injuries, it was an after-thought.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.
Add your comments below
Alton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bethany Jones
|Feb 27
|Sexy69
|3
|Derek Clark Jr
|Feb 24
|BeautyEyezz6624
|10
|Catholic Children Home 1950 (Apr '07)
|Feb 4
|Espirit
|204
|gang stalking
|Jan '17
|dave
|5
|Zombie Film Shot Here In Alton
|Jan '17
|English Man
|9
|Outlaws MC (Sep '09)
|Jan '17
|Richard Rollo
|124
|Two Alton men face rape charges (Aug '08)
|Jan '17
|The Graduate
|15
Find what you want!
Search Alton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC