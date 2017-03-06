Area man Cecil Ward finally receives ...

Area man Cecil Ward finally receives his Purple Heart 48 years later

It took 48 years, but Cecil Wade of East Alton finally received his Purple Heart medal from services in the Vietnam War. Wade was injured in Vietnam in 1968 and hospitalized a long period of time, but until he filed claims with the Veterans Administration for his injuries, it was an after-thought.

