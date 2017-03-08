Ameren Illinois provides update on power outages, work to lines
Ameren Illinois spokesperson Brian Bretsch said late Tuesday morning that the hardest hit areas locally in regard to power disruption were Alton and Bunker Hill. "We had roughly 2,000 out in Alton and Bunker Hill each during the height of the storm," he said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|House cleaning ,Detailing
|16 hr
|Jamie
|2
|Bethany Jones
|Feb 27
|Sexy69
|3
|Derek Clark Jr
|Feb 24
|BeautyEyezz6624
|10
|Catholic Children Home 1950 (Apr '07)
|Feb '17
|Espirit
|204
|gang stalking
|Jan '17
|dave
|5
|Zombie Film Shot Here In Alton
|Jan '17
|English Man
|9
|Outlaws MC (Sep '09)
|Jan '17
|Richard Rollo
|124
Find what you want!
Search Alton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC