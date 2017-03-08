Ameren Illinois provides update on po...

Ameren Illinois provides update on power outages, work to lines

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 7 Read more: RiverBender.com

Ameren Illinois spokesperson Brian Bretsch said late Tuesday morning that the hardest hit areas locally in regard to power disruption were Alton and Bunker Hill. "We had roughly 2,000 out in Alton and Bunker Hill each during the height of the storm," he said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
House cleaning ,Detailing 16 hr Jamie 2
Bethany Jones Feb 27 Sexy69 3
Derek Clark Jr Feb 24 BeautyEyezz6624 10
Catholic Children Home 1950 (Apr '07) Feb '17 Espirit 204
gang stalking Jan '17 dave 5
Zombie Film Shot Here In Alton Jan '17 English Man 9
Outlaws MC (Sep '09) Jan '17 Richard Rollo 124
See all Alton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alton Forum Now

Alton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Alton, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,143 • Total comments across all topics: 279,448,580

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC