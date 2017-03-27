Alton's Rawlings sentenced for firear...

Alton's Rawlings sentenced for firearm offense

Shawn Thomas Rawlings, 41, of Alton, IL, was sentenced on a conviction of unlawful possession of a firearm by a previously convicted felon in federal district court in East St. Louis on March 24, 2017. The court sentenced Rawlings to 77 months of imprisonment, three years of supervised release, a $300 fine, and a $100 special assessment, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois, Donald S. Boyce, announced this past week.

