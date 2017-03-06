Abolishing the township? Godfrey trus...

Abolishing the township? Godfrey trustees put discussion on Tuesday agenda

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 3 Read more: RiverBender.com

Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick said the township currently serves the community through welfare and the tax assessor's office - items, which could easily be absorbed into the village's burdens, he said. The borders of the Village of Godfrey and Godfrey Township are identical, due to the fact the borders of the township were used to draw the borders of the village when it was incorporated 25 years ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bethany Jones Feb 27 Sexy69 3
Derek Clark Jr Feb 24 BeautyEyezz6624 10
Catholic Children Home 1950 (Apr '07) Feb 4 Espirit 204
gang stalking Jan '17 dave 5
Zombie Film Shot Here In Alton Jan '17 English Man 9
Outlaws MC (Sep '09) Jan '17 Richard Rollo 124
News Two Alton men face rape charges (Aug '08) Jan '17 The Graduate 15
See all Alton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alton Forum Now

Alton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Sudan
 

Alton, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,839 • Total comments across all topics: 279,357,673

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC