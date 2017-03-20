A look at the surprising results from Alton's ground-breaking Community Policing study

The results from a community policing study were shown at a special meeting of the Alton Community Relations Commission on Wednesday, March 15, 2017, at the Scott Bibb Center, located at 1004 E. Fifth St., and some of the answers from both the police department and community are surprising. Former St. Louis Police Chief and current University of Missouri St. Louis instructor, Daniel Isom, reviewed the results with consultant Steve Finkelstein of Experience on Demand in front of an audience of approximately 50 people.

