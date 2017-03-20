A look at the surprising results from...

A look at the surprising results from Alton's ground-breaking Community Policing study

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: RiverBender.com

The results from a community policing study were shown at a special meeting of the Alton Community Relations Commission on Wednesday, March 15, 2017, at the Scott Bibb Center, located at 1004 E. Fifth St., and some of the answers from both the police department and community are surprising. Former St. Louis Police Chief and current University of Missouri St. Louis instructor, Daniel Isom, reviewed the results with consultant Steve Finkelstein of Experience on Demand in front of an audience of approximately 50 people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anyone know Mark Maniaci? (Apr '16) Mar 18 Stupidme 5
bars (Feb '10) Mar 13 hardhead 4
Zombie Film Shot Here In Alton (Sep '16) Mar 11 News Reporter 10
House cleaning ,Detailing Mar 9 Jamie 2
Bethany Jones Feb 27 Sexy69 3
Derek Clark Jr Feb 24 BeautyEyezz6624 10
Catholic Children Home 1950 (Apr '07) Feb '17 Espirit 204
See all Alton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alton Forum Now

Alton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Alton, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,479 • Total comments across all topics: 279,712,242

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC