Young motorist overturns car near Rolling Hills Golf Club in Godfrey
A 17-year-old girl was taken to Saint Anthony's Health Center in Alton with minor shoulder injuries after an accident Thursday afternoon, the Godfrey Fire Protection District said. The girl was swerving to avoid a cat on Pierce Lane near Rolling Hills Golf Club in Godfrey when the crash occurred, the Godfrey Fire Protection District said.
