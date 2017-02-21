Walker and Dixon by the numbers
Alton mayoral candidate Scott Dixon held a town hall meeting at the RiverBender.com Community Center on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, in which he said current Alton Mayor Brant Walker uses "deceptive statistics" to make his administration look as if it is making Alton better. Dixon, as well as Joshua Young and Dan Rauschkolb , is running against Walker for the upcoming April 4, 2017, Alton mayoral election.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.
Add your comments below
Alton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Derek Clark Jr
|11 hr
|ladii_love8534
|1
|Catholic Children Home 1950 (Apr '07)
|Feb 4
|Espirit
|204
|gang stalking
|Jan '17
|dave
|5
|Zombie Film Shot Here In Alton
|Jan '17
|English Man
|9
|Outlaws MC (Sep '09)
|Jan '17
|Richard Rollo
|124
|Two Alton men face rape charges (Aug '08)
|Jan '17
|The Graduate
|15
|bars (Feb '10)
|Jan '17
|James Elweed
|3
Find what you want!
Search Alton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC