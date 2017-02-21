Walker and Dixon by the numbers

Alton mayoral candidate Scott Dixon held a town hall meeting at the RiverBender.com Community Center on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, in which he said current Alton Mayor Brant Walker uses "deceptive statistics" to make his administration look as if it is making Alton better. Dixon, as well as Joshua Young and Dan Rauschkolb , is running against Walker for the upcoming April 4, 2017, Alton mayoral election.

