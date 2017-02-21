Volkswagen SUV overturns in two-car crash on 20th and Alby in Alton
A Volkswagen SUV overturned in a crash with a Ford F-150 truck around 10 a.m. Thursday at 20th Street and Alby Stree t in Alton. Alton Police and Fire Departments responded immediately to the scene of the accident.
