Twenty-one additional charges filed against man in connection with unauthorized cameras at church
Madison County State's Attorney Tom Gibbons filed 21additional charges against an Alton man in connection with unauthorized cameras found at a church in 2015. David L. Von Bergen is facing six counts of Production of Child Pornography , four counts of Possession of Child Pornography , five counts of Unauthorized Video Recording and two counts of Unauthorized Video Recording .
