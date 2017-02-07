Suspect in Papa John's delivery drive...

Suspect in Papa John's delivery driver robbery revealed as juvenile

Alton Police Chief Jake Simmons said the suspect in a Jan. 30 robbery of a Papa John's pizza delivery driver is currently interred in the Madison County Juvenile Detention Center , because he is only 16 years old. The suspect, whose name is being withheld due to his age, is accused of robbing a pizza delivery driver after allegedly calling the Alton Papa John's location and asking for a delivery to a possibly vacant house at an address on Maxey Street .

