Suspect in Papa John's delivery driver robbery revealed as juvenile
Alton Police Chief Jake Simmons said the suspect in a Jan. 30 robbery of a Papa John's pizza delivery driver is currently interred in the Madison County Juvenile Detention Center , because he is only 16 years old. The suspect, whose name is being withheld due to his age, is accused of robbing a pizza delivery driver after allegedly calling the Alton Papa John's location and asking for a delivery to a possibly vacant house at an address on Maxey Street .
Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.
Add your comments below
Alton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Catholic Children Home 1950 (Apr '07)
|Feb 4
|Espirit
|204
|gang stalking
|Jan 22
|dave
|5
|Zombie Film Shot Here In Alton
|Jan 22
|English Man
|9
|Outlaws MC (Sep '09)
|Jan 21
|Richard Rollo
|124
|Two Alton men face rape charges (Aug '08)
|Jan 16
|The Graduate
|15
|bars (Feb '10)
|Jan 16
|James Elweed
|3
|3 o'clock BOOM
|Jan 14
|SweetRi dee
|2
Find what you want!
Search Alton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC