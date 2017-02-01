SIU School of Dental Medicine hosts Open House on SIUE campus
The Southern Illinois University School of Dental Medicine is hosting an Open House from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16 to showcase its renovated clinic on the Edwardsville campus. The clinic is equipped to provide a full scope of dental services, including preventive dentistry, cleanings, fillings, crowns and bridges, dentures, surgery, root canals and implant procedures.
