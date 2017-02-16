SIU School of Dental Medicine dedicates clinic on SIUE campus
The Southern Illinois University School of Dental Medicine showcased its renovated clinic in University Park on the Edwardsville campus today with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The clinic is equipped to provide a full scope of dental services, including preventive dentistry, cleanings, fillings, crowns and bridges, dentures, surgery, root canals and implant procedures.
