Sig Sauer, Inc. Thanks Partners for U.S. Army Modular Handgun System
SIG SAUER, Inc. extends a special thanks to the industry partners who collaborated on the U.S. Army Modular Handgun System . The MHS request for proposal was issued in August 2015 and was awarded on January 19, 2017 when SIG SAUER was chosen to field the replacement for the M9 pistol that has been in service since the mid-1980s.
Alton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Catholic Children Home 1950 (Apr '07)
|Jan 31
|freespirit
|202
|gang stalking
|Jan 22
|dave
|5
|Zombie Film Shot Here In Alton
|Jan 22
|English Man
|9
|Outlaws MC (Sep '09)
|Jan 21
|Richard Rollo
|124
|Two Alton men face rape charges (Aug '08)
|Jan 16
|The Graduate
|15
|bars (Feb '10)
|Jan 16
|James Elweed
|3
|3 o'clock BOOM
|Jan 14
|SweetRi dee
|2
