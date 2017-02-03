Sig Sauer, Inc. Thanks Partners for U...

Sig Sauer, Inc. Thanks Partners for U.S. Army Modular Handgun System

SIG SAUER, Inc. extends a special thanks to the industry partners who collaborated on the U.S. Army Modular Handgun System . The MHS request for proposal was issued in August 2015 and was awarded on January 19, 2017 when SIG SAUER was chosen to field the replacement for the M9 pistol that has been in service since the mid-1980s.

