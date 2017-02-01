Shelia Beiermann applies 'family approach' to her secretarial work at Marquette Catholic
Shelia Beiermann is in her 17th year of working as a secretary at Marquette Catholic High School in Alton and she is one of the most recognized and beloved individuals in the entire athletic department. Beiermann is also the backup secretary for the main Marquette Catholic High School office at lunchtime each day and after school.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.
Add your comments below
Alton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Catholic Children Home 1950 (Apr '07)
|Tue
|freespirit
|202
|gang stalking
|Jan 22
|dave
|5
|Zombie Film Shot Here In Alton
|Jan 22
|English Man
|9
|Outlaws MC (Sep '09)
|Jan 21
|Richard Rollo
|124
|Two Alton men face rape charges (Aug '08)
|Jan 16
|The Graduate
|15
|bars (Feb '10)
|Jan 16
|James Elweed
|3
|3 o'clock BOOM
|Jan 14
|SweetRi dee
|2
Find what you want!
Search Alton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC