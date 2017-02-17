Roberts Motors, Mississippi Valley Re...

Roberts Motors, Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center, hosts successful blood drive

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: RiverBender.com

This Saturday morning from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Roberts Motors , located at 4350 North Alby St., Alton hosted one of its several blood drives to encourage their customers and members around the community to donate to the life-saving cause. "We always try to do what we can to help the community," Roberts Motors owner John Roberts said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Catholic Children Home 1950 (Apr '07) Feb 4 Espirit 204
gang stalking Jan 22 dave 5
Zombie Film Shot Here In Alton Jan 22 English Man 9
Outlaws MC (Sep '09) Jan 21 Richard Rollo 124
News Two Alton men face rape charges (Aug '08) Jan '17 The Graduate 15
bars (Feb '10) Jan '17 James Elweed 3
3 o'clock BOOM Jan '17 SweetRi dee 2
See all Alton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alton Forum Now

Alton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. NASA
  5. Health Care
 

Alton, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,216 • Total comments across all topics: 279,018,351

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC