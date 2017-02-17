Roberts Motors, Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center, hosts successful blood drive
This Saturday morning from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Roberts Motors , located at 4350 North Alby St., Alton hosted one of its several blood drives to encourage their customers and members around the community to donate to the life-saving cause. "We always try to do what we can to help the community," Roberts Motors owner John Roberts said.
