Rep. Beiser Opposes Cuts to Elder-Care Program That Will Hurt Seniors, End Care for 40,000
ALTON, Ill. State Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, is standing with senior advocates to speak out against the Rauner Administration's new rules that will strip care from 40,000 elderly residents, remove criminal background check requirements for caregivers and create new costly bureaucracy, all while reducing the overall quality of care for seniors.
