OSF Saint Anthony's Health Center celebrates 'Heart Month' 2017

Saturday Feb 4 Read more: RiverBender.com

ALTON In recognition of American Heart Month, OSF Saint Anthony's Health Center is offering heart healthy activities throughout the month of February for its Mission Partners as well as area residents. Have your blood pressure and body mass index checked at OSF Saint Anthony's Heart Check Station at Alton Square Mall , anytime during mall hours.

