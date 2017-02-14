Olive Oil Marketplace celebrates grand opening at second location
The business, which is about to celebrate its fifth anniversary at 108 W Third St. in Alton , opened the second location in late November. Owner, Tim Meeks , said the move was to accommodate his customers in Belleville, who were purchasing oils, balsamic vinegar, spices and rubs from a Belleville consignment shop called Local Lucy's .
Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.
Add your comments below
Alton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Catholic Children Home 1950 (Apr '07)
|Feb 4
|Espirit
|204
|gang stalking
|Jan 22
|dave
|5
|Zombie Film Shot Here In Alton
|Jan 22
|English Man
|9
|Outlaws MC (Sep '09)
|Jan 21
|Richard Rollo
|124
|Two Alton men face rape charges (Aug '08)
|Jan 16
|The Graduate
|15
|bars (Feb '10)
|Jan 16
|James Elweed
|3
|3 o'clock BOOM
|Jan '17
|SweetRi dee
|2
Find what you want!
Search Alton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC