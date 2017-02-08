New store, new dresses: Frew's Bridal opens a new store in The St. Louis Galleria

Last week, Frew's Bridal in Alton opened its second store in The St. Louis Galleria , expanding their prom and formal wear business into a beautiful new space located on the first floor of the mall. Dynamic duo, John and Erin Frew are excited to bring their shared love for prom fashion to the city of St. Louis with years of experience in entrepreneurship and luxury retail.

