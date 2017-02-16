New high-speed rail train station on ...

New high-speed rail train station on track for summer 2017 opening

Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: RiverBender.com

The new 9,000-square-foot Alton high-speed rail train station is still on target to start operations by summer 2017, the city's Director of Development and Housing Greg Caffey said late last week. Caffey said city officials are negotiating with Amtrak on a date to start service, but the new station should be ready for operation by late June.

