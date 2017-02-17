Mustache March 4PD to raise funds for law enforcement

Steve Schwegel and a group of business friends and associates have decided to start a "Mustache March 4PD" fund-raising campaign. The fund-raising activity will run through March and culminate with a concert by Schwegel's Glendale Riders from 8 p.m. to midnight, Saturday, April 1, at Bluff City Grill, 424 E. Broadway in Alton.

