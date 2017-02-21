Monthly Skin Cancer Screening March 8...

Monthly Skin Cancer Screening March 8 at AMH

ALTON, IL If you're concerned about skin cancer, particularly on your hands or face, Alton Memorial Hospital is having a free screening from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, in Medical Office Building C . Advance appointments are required by calling 1-800-392-0936.

