Michael Koenig, MD joins Alton Health Center

SAUGET Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation is pleased to announce that Michael Koenig, M.D. has joined the Pediatrics team at Alton Health Center, 550 Landmarks Blvd. in Alton, Ill. Koenig serves children of all ages, from birth through adolescence, by offering preventative and primary care to treat both acute and chronic conditions.

