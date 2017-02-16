Mayoral candidate Scott Dixon holding town hall at Riverbender.com Community Center Wednesday

Alton mayoral candidate, Scott Dixon , will be hosting a town hall meeting set for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, at the Riverbender.com Community Center Atrium , located at 200 West Third St. The town hall will be to make a case against the re-election of current Alton Mayor Brant Walker , who Dixon accuses of using "deceptive statistics." During the meeting, Dixon will discuss his plan to revitalize neighborhoods, businesses and the riverfront as well as making a case against what he sees as "the failed leadership" of Walker's administration.

