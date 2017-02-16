Mayoral candidate Scott Dixon holding town hall at Riverbender.com Community Center Wednesday
Alton mayoral candidate, Scott Dixon , will be hosting a town hall meeting set for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, at the Riverbender.com Community Center Atrium , located at 200 West Third St. The town hall will be to make a case against the re-election of current Alton Mayor Brant Walker , who Dixon accuses of using "deceptive statistics." During the meeting, Dixon will discuss his plan to revitalize neighborhoods, businesses and the riverfront as well as making a case against what he sees as "the failed leadership" of Walker's administration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.
Add your comments below
Alton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Catholic Children Home 1950 (Apr '07)
|Feb 4
|Espirit
|204
|gang stalking
|Jan 22
|dave
|5
|Zombie Film Shot Here In Alton
|Jan 22
|English Man
|9
|Outlaws MC (Sep '09)
|Jan 21
|Richard Rollo
|124
|Two Alton men face rape charges (Aug '08)
|Jan 16
|The Graduate
|15
|bars (Feb '10)
|Jan '17
|James Elweed
|3
|3 o'clock BOOM
|Jan '17
|SweetRi dee
|2
Find what you want!
Search Alton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC