Margaret Hopkins 'very humbled' to receive St. Louis Women of Achievement Award

Margaret Hopkins was named among a list of ten distinguished women who will be honored at the 2017 St. Louis Women of Achievement Awards on Tuesday, May 16 at the Ritz-Carlton in St. Louis, Mo. Hopkins, who serves the Alton community through projects with the Haskell Playhouse Association, Wreaths Across America, Vintage Voices and many others, has named a Woman of Achievement in the category of Community Betterment.

