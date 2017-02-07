Man taken into custody last week on P...

Man taken into custody last week on Pearl Street in Alton's charges released

The man taken into custody in a raid in the 1200 block of Pearl Street in Alton has been identified as Robert L. Horton , D.O.B. 12/11/1982, of that residence. The warrant for his arrest charges Horton with Count I: Unlawful Delivery Of A Controlled Substance While Located Within 1,000 feet Of A Park, a Class X Felony; Count II-IIII: Unlawful Manufacture/Delivery/Possession With Intent to Deliver A Controlled Substance While Located Within 1,000 Feet of a Park, Class 1 Felonies; Count IV: Unlawful Possession With Intent To Deliver A Controlled Substance.

