Man taken into custody last week on Pearl Street in Alton's charges released
The man taken into custody in a raid in the 1200 block of Pearl Street in Alton has been identified as Robert L. Horton , D.O.B. 12/11/1982, of that residence. The warrant for his arrest charges Horton with Count I: Unlawful Delivery Of A Controlled Substance While Located Within 1,000 feet Of A Park, a Class X Felony; Count II-IIII: Unlawful Manufacture/Delivery/Possession With Intent to Deliver A Controlled Substance While Located Within 1,000 Feet of a Park, Class 1 Felonies; Count IV: Unlawful Possession With Intent To Deliver A Controlled Substance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.
Add your comments below
Alton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Catholic Children Home 1950 (Apr '07)
|Feb 4
|Espirit
|204
|gang stalking
|Jan 22
|dave
|5
|Zombie Film Shot Here In Alton
|Jan 22
|English Man
|9
|Outlaws MC (Sep '09)
|Jan 21
|Richard Rollo
|124
|Two Alton men face rape charges (Aug '08)
|Jan 16
|The Graduate
|15
|bars (Feb '10)
|Jan 16
|James Elweed
|3
|3 o'clock BOOM
|Jan 14
|SweetRi dee
|2
Find what you want!
Search Alton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC