Man pleads guilty to bankruptcy fraud, he claimed he had a business address in Alton

Mark A. McFarland, 58, of Springfield, IL., pled guilty on February 21, 2017, to two bankruptcy fraud charges in United States District Court in East St. Louis, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois, Donald S. Boyce, announced today. McFarland was indicted on February 2, 2016, as part of the U.S. Attorney's Office's effort to crackdown on those who commit fraud in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

