Judge Harrison upholds Alton Electoral Board's decision in Rauskolb case
EDWARDSVILLE After contesting the Alton Electoral Board's ruling that he could not run on the Alton ballot for mayor on April 4, 2017, Dan Rauskolb took it to Madison County Circuit Court. Both Rauskolb and Joshua Young will be able to run in the Alton general mayor election in April as write-in candidates.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.
Add your comments below
Alton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Derek Clark Jr
|Thu
|ladii_love8534
|1
|Catholic Children Home 1950 (Apr '07)
|Feb 4
|Espirit
|204
|gang stalking
|Jan '17
|dave
|5
|Zombie Film Shot Here In Alton
|Jan '17
|English Man
|9
|Outlaws MC (Sep '09)
|Jan '17
|Richard Rollo
|124
|Two Alton men face rape charges (Aug '08)
|Jan '17
|The Graduate
|15
|bars (Feb '10)
|Jan '17
|James Elweed
|3
Find what you want!
Search Alton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC