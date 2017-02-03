Jeremy Plank Earns CFE Credential

Jeremy Plank Earns CFE Credential

The Association of Certified Fraud Examiners , the world's largest anti-fraud organization and leading provider of anti-fraud training and education, is pleased to award Jeremy Plank, of Wood River, IL, the globally preferred Certified Fraud Examiner credential. In order to become a CFE, Plank has met a stringent set of criteria and passed a rigorous exam administered by the ACFE.

