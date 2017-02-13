Firefighters stop Friday evening apartment blaze in East Alton

Firefighters were called to a quadplex on the 300 block of 6th St. in East Alton just after 6 p.m. Friday to battle a fire inside an apartment building. East Alton Fire Chief Rodney Palmer said the blaze began in Apartment D of the building, and firefighters began attacking it from the outside of the building by shooting water through a window.

