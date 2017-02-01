Dan Rauschkolb files as a write-in candidate
After the Alton Electoral Board ruled Alton Police Lt. Dan Rauschkolb could not be placed on the April 4, 2017, ballot as a candidate for Mayor of Alton, Rauschkolb has filed to run as a write-in with the Madison County Clerk's Office .
