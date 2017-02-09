Clark Bridge will have new cameras in...

Clark Bridge will have new cameras installed this week for better clarity, emergency observation

ALTON Some may not know it, but the Illinois Department of Transportation has cameras on all its state bridges to monitor traffic conditions for emergencies and to observe areas near the overpasses of bridges. The cameras on the Clark Bridge in Alton have not been functioning properly, so IDOT has decided it is time to replace them.

