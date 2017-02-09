Clark Bridge will have new cameras installed this week for better clarity, emergency observation
ALTON Some may not know it, but the Illinois Department of Transportation has cameras on all its state bridges to monitor traffic conditions for emergencies and to observe areas near the overpasses of bridges. The cameras on the Clark Bridge in Alton have not been functioning properly, so IDOT has decided it is time to replace them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.
Add your comments below
Alton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Catholic Children Home 1950 (Apr '07)
|Feb 4
|Espirit
|204
|gang stalking
|Jan 22
|dave
|5
|Zombie Film Shot Here In Alton
|Jan 22
|English Man
|9
|Outlaws MC (Sep '09)
|Jan 21
|Richard Rollo
|124
|Two Alton men face rape charges (Aug '08)
|Jan 16
|The Graduate
|15
|bars (Feb '10)
|Jan 16
|James Elweed
|3
|3 o'clock BOOM
|Jan 14
|SweetRi dee
|2
Find what you want!
Search Alton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC