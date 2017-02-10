CIA database's results for 'Alton, Il...

CIA database's results for 'Alton, Illinois' return historical surprise

Altonian Fred Schlafly , the husband of the late conservative activist Phyllis Schlafly and the President of the World Anti-Communist League , was mentioned in the newly searchable Central Intelligence Agency's Freedom of Information Act database. The CIA Records Search Tool has been available in a limited computer system at the National Archives at College Park, Maryland .

