Bringing in business: Cookie Factory Bakery and Cafe places new sign on the mall
A new LED sign was placed on the Alton Square Mall yesterday, and the owner of the business expects it to draw more customers when it is lit through nighttime hours. Linda McCormick , owner of the Cookie Factory Bakery and Cafe , said the sign shows her commitment to her employees, the people of the Riverbend and the Alton Square Mall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.
Add your comments below
Alton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Catholic Children Home 1950 (Apr '07)
|Tue
|freespirit
|202
|gang stalking
|Jan 22
|dave
|5
|Zombie Film Shot Here In Alton
|Jan 22
|English Man
|9
|Outlaws MC (Sep '09)
|Jan 21
|Richard Rollo
|124
|Two Alton men face rape charges (Aug '08)
|Jan 16
|The Graduate
|15
|bars (Feb '10)
|Jan 16
|James Elweed
|3
|3 o'clock BOOM
|Jan 14
|SweetRi dee
|2
Find what you want!
Search Alton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC