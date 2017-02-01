Bringing in business: Cookie Factory ...

Bringing in business: Cookie Factory Bakery and Cafe places new sign on the mall

22 hrs ago Read more: RiverBender.com

A new LED sign was placed on the Alton Square Mall yesterday, and the owner of the business expects it to draw more customers when it is lit through nighttime hours. Linda McCormick , owner of the Cookie Factory Bakery and Cafe , said the sign shows her commitment to her employees, the people of the Riverbend and the Alton Square Mall.

