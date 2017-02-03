Birds of Prey at the Tower

Birds of Prey at the Tower

Bald Eagles usually steal the spotlight this time of year, but what about other birds of prey? On Saturday, Feb. 4, TreeHouse Wildlife Center in Dow will showcase several live raptors at the Lewis & Clark Confluence Tower, 435 Confluence Tower Dr., Hartford. See hawks and owls up close and listen to their handlers tell you facts and stories about the birds.

