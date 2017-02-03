Birds of Prey at the Tower
Bald Eagles usually steal the spotlight this time of year, but what about other birds of prey? On Saturday, Feb. 4, TreeHouse Wildlife Center in Dow will showcase several live raptors at the Lewis & Clark Confluence Tower, 435 Confluence Tower Dr., Hartford. See hawks and owls up close and listen to their handlers tell you facts and stories about the birds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.
Add your comments below
Alton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Catholic Children Home 1950 (Apr '07)
|Jan 31
|freespirit
|202
|gang stalking
|Jan 22
|dave
|5
|Zombie Film Shot Here In Alton
|Jan 22
|English Man
|9
|Outlaws MC (Sep '09)
|Jan 21
|Richard Rollo
|124
|Two Alton men face rape charges (Aug '08)
|Jan 16
|The Graduate
|15
|bars (Feb '10)
|Jan 16
|James Elweed
|3
|3 o'clock BOOM
|Jan 14
|SweetRi dee
|2
Find what you want!
Search Alton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC