Beiser legislation to rename IL Route...

Beiser legislation to rename IL Route 100 through Godfrey after...

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 17 Read more: RiverBender.com

ALTON A resolution introduced by state Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, to rename Illinois Route 100 through Godfrey after fallen St. Louis County Police Officer Blake Snyder recently passed the House of Representatives. "We have people throughout our community who are willing to put their lives on the line to protect us," Beiser said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Catholic Children Home 1950 (Apr '07) Feb 4 Espirit 204
gang stalking Jan 22 dave 5
Zombie Film Shot Here In Alton Jan 22 English Man 9
Outlaws MC (Sep '09) Jan 21 Richard Rollo 124
News Two Alton men face rape charges (Aug '08) Jan '17 The Graduate 15
bars (Feb '10) Jan '17 James Elweed 3
3 o'clock BOOM Jan '17 SweetRi dee 2
See all Alton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alton Forum Now

Alton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. NASA
  5. Health Care
 

Alton, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,953 • Total comments across all topics: 279,015,324

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC