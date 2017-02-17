Beiser legislation to rename IL Route 100 through Godfrey after...
ALTON A resolution introduced by state Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, to rename Illinois Route 100 through Godfrey after fallen St. Louis County Police Officer Blake Snyder recently passed the House of Representatives. "We have people throughout our community who are willing to put their lives on the line to protect us," Beiser said.
