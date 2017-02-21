Beiser, Citizens Utility Board (CUB) partner for free utility bill clinic

To help local residents save money on utility costs, state Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, will host a utility bill clinic with the Citizens Utility Board on March 3. "With the rising costs of energy, saving every little bit counts for anyone living on a fixed income, especially our working families and seniors," Beiser said. "I would encourage everyone to allow the experts from the CUB to take a look at their bill and see what simple ways they could save money or reduce their overall monthly costs."

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.