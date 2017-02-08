Beiser bill will ensure justice for abuse survivors
ALTON To help provide justice for victims, state Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, introduced a bill that would remove the statute of limitations against people who perpetrate sexual offenses against minors. This would give law enforcement and prosecutors better ability to investigate and prosecute a suspect who committed a sex crime against a victim under the age of 18. "As a father and grandfather, one of my missions is to make sure that any person who hurts a child is brought to justice, no matter how much time has passed," Beiser said.
