Beiser Announces Committee Assignment...

Beiser Announces Committee Assignments for the 100th General Assembly

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 10 Read more: RiverBender.com

ALTON, IL State Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, today announced his committee assignments for the 100th General Assembly, including his role as chairman of the committee on the Environment. "It's an honor to be able to serve on committees that reflect many of the needs and concerns of my district, and allow me to be a voice for our district as we begin to review different pieces of legislation for our state," Beiser said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Catholic Children Home 1950 (Apr '07) Feb 4 Espirit 204
gang stalking Jan 22 dave 5
Zombie Film Shot Here In Alton Jan 22 English Man 9
Outlaws MC (Sep '09) Jan 21 Richard Rollo 124
News Two Alton men face rape charges (Aug '08) Jan 16 The Graduate 15
bars (Feb '10) Jan 16 James Elweed 3
3 o'clock BOOM Jan 14 SweetRi dee 2
See all Alton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alton Forum Now

Alton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Alton, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,106 • Total comments across all topics: 278,826,246

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC