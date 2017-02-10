Beiser Announces Committee Assignments for the 100th General Assembly

ALTON, IL State Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, today announced his committee assignments for the 100th General Assembly, including his role as chairman of the committee on the Environment. "It's an honor to be able to serve on committees that reflect many of the needs and concerns of my district, and allow me to be a voice for our district as we begin to review different pieces of legislation for our state," Beiser said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.