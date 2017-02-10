Beiser Announces Committee Assignments for the 100th General Assembly
ALTON, IL State Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, today announced his committee assignments for the 100th General Assembly, including his role as chairman of the committee on the Environment. "It's an honor to be able to serve on committees that reflect many of the needs and concerns of my district, and allow me to be a voice for our district as we begin to review different pieces of legislation for our state," Beiser said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.
Add your comments below
Alton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Catholic Children Home 1950 (Apr '07)
|Feb 4
|Espirit
|204
|gang stalking
|Jan 22
|dave
|5
|Zombie Film Shot Here In Alton
|Jan 22
|English Man
|9
|Outlaws MC (Sep '09)
|Jan 21
|Richard Rollo
|124
|Two Alton men face rape charges (Aug '08)
|Jan 16
|The Graduate
|15
|bars (Feb '10)
|Jan 16
|James Elweed
|3
|3 o'clock BOOM
|Jan 14
|SweetRi dee
|2
Find what you want!
Search Alton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC