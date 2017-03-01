BASSET program teaches local businesses how to sniff out fake IDs
The Edwardsville Police Department is working to ensure local establishments are compliant with the Beverage Alcohol Sellers and Servers Education Training program, and as of now, the training is free. Edwardsville Police Officer Jason Hunter currently instructs these classes, which are dedicated to teaching business owners and employees of alcohol-selling establishments how to properly check IDs and serve customers within the parameters of the law.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.
Add your comments below
Alton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bethany Jones
|Mon
|Sexy69
|3
|Derek Clark Jr
|Feb 24
|BeautyEyezz6624
|10
|Catholic Children Home 1950 (Apr '07)
|Feb 4
|Espirit
|204
|gang stalking
|Jan '17
|dave
|5
|Zombie Film Shot Here In Alton
|Jan '17
|English Man
|9
|Outlaws MC (Sep '09)
|Jan '17
|Richard Rollo
|124
|Two Alton men face rape charges (Aug '08)
|Jan '17
|The Graduate
|15
Find what you want!
Search Alton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC