BASSET program teaches local businesses how to sniff out fake IDs

The Edwardsville Police Department is working to ensure local establishments are compliant with the Beverage Alcohol Sellers and Servers Education Training program, and as of now, the training is free. Edwardsville Police Officer Jason Hunter currently instructs these classes, which are dedicated to teaching business owners and employees of alcohol-selling establishments how to properly check IDs and serve customers within the parameters of the law.

