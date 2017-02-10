Alton Police locate and corral roaming pot-bellied pig in Upper Alton
A pot-bellied pig that has created a stir on social media in Upper Alton for a few months has been captured and taken to a sanctuary. At approximately 11 a.m. Wednesday, an Alton Police officer saw the pig running across Edwards Street, Alton Police Chief Jake Simmons said.
