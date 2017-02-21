Alton Police investigating Saturday shooting

Alton Police investigating Saturday s...

Alton Police provided more details Monday morning about a man who was shot in the shoulder Saturday near the corner of Fifth Street and Central Avenue in Alton. Alton Police Chief Jake Simmons said the man, who was from East St. Louis , suffered a "superficial" shoulder wound around 4 p.m. Saturday.

