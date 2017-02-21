Alton Police investigating Saturday shooting
Alton Police provided more details Monday morning about a man who was shot in the shoulder Saturday near the corner of Fifth Street and Central Avenue in Alton. Alton Police Chief Jake Simmons said the man, who was from East St. Louis , suffered a "superficial" shoulder wound around 4 p.m. Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.
Add your comments below
Alton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Catholic Children Home 1950 (Apr '07)
|Feb 4
|Espirit
|204
|gang stalking
|Jan 22
|dave
|5
|Zombie Film Shot Here In Alton
|Jan '17
|English Man
|9
|Outlaws MC (Sep '09)
|Jan '17
|Richard Rollo
|124
|Two Alton men face rape charges (Aug '08)
|Jan '17
|The Graduate
|15
|bars (Feb '10)
|Jan '17
|James Elweed
|3
|3 o'clock BOOM
|Jan '17
|SweetRi dee
|2
Find what you want!
Search Alton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC