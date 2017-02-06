Alton Police apprehend Papa John's pizza delivery robbery suspect

A delivery driver from Papa John's was robbed at gunpoint at around 9:45 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30. A search warrant was executed at 6:30 p.m. on Friday in the 2200 block of Washington Avenue in Alton and a suspect in the robbery is now in custody, Alton Police Chief Jason "Jake" Simmons said. A driver from Papa John's was dispatched to an address on Maxey Street in Alton on Jan. 30 and upon arriving at the address, Chief Simmons said the delivery driver saw a male in a dark hoodie sitting on a porch.

