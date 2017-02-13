Alton Godfrey Rotary Club honors Febr...

Alton Godfrey Rotary Club honors February Students of the Month

Grace Backstrom of Alton High School and Emma Mattix-Wand of Marquette Catholic High School were honored as Students of the Month by the Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club at the Club's regular meeting on February 13th at Gentelin's Restaurant. Students selected for this honor are recognized and presented with an award at a Rotary Club meeting and are eligible to compete for a $6000 Scholarship that will be presented to one of the students honored as "Student of the Month" during the school year.

