Alton cocaine dealer sentenced to 151-months imprisonment

Friday Feb 3 Read more: RiverBender.com

Courtney Hayes, 35, was sentenced today by U.S. District Court Judge Michael J. Reagan to 151 months in federal prison for one count of possession with the intent to distribute cocaine, U.S. Attorney Donald S. Boyce for the Southern District of Illinois announced. Hayes will also be subject to three years of supervised release to follow the prison term and $100 in special assessment fees.

