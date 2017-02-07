After 70 degrees and short sleeves today, light snow/rain mix, temp drop predicted for Wednesday
ST. LOUIS The weather in the St. Louis area is always an adventure and the next 48 hours will show that. The National Weather Service in St. Louis predicts scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible through the morning hours ahead of frontal boundary with temperatures close to 70 degrees today.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.
Add your comments below
Alton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Catholic Children Home 1950 (Apr '07)
|Feb 4
|Espirit
|204
|gang stalking
|Jan 22
|dave
|5
|Zombie Film Shot Here In Alton
|Jan 22
|English Man
|9
|Outlaws MC (Sep '09)
|Jan 21
|Richard Rollo
|124
|Two Alton men face rape charges (Aug '08)
|Jan 16
|The Graduate
|15
|bars (Feb '10)
|Jan 16
|James Elweed
|3
|3 o'clock BOOM
|Jan 14
|SweetRi dee
|2
Find what you want!
Search Alton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC