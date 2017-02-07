After 70 degrees and short sleeves to...

After 70 degrees and short sleeves today, light snow/rain mix, temp drop predicted for Wednesday

ST. LOUIS The weather in the St. Louis area is always an adventure and the next 48 hours will show that. The National Weather Service in St. Louis predicts scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible through the morning hours ahead of frontal boundary with temperatures close to 70 degrees today.

