A Walk Down Main Street: Jerseyville, Illinois

Each month, reporter Cory Davenport takes a walk down a popular street in a town within the coverage area of Riverbender.com and stops by several local businesses to ask how things are going. In late January, he walked down State Street in Jerseyville and dropped in on Midwest Tropical Fish, Linn's Shoe Store and Ruby and Ellie's Dollarama.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.