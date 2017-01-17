YWCA of Alton seeking nominations for 27th annual Women of Distinction celebration
The YWCA of Alton is seeking nominations for its 27th annual Women of Distinction celebration, and are asking for the public's help in finding her. Nomination deadline is February 6, 2017.
