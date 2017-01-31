Wood River, Edwardsville, East Alton, Roxana Fire Departments knock out massive blaze quickly

WOOD RIVER The Wood River Fire Department and an array of other departments, including East Alton , Edwardsville and Roxana Fire Departments responded to a house fire call at 3:53 p.m. Sunday located at 112 E. Jennings in Wood River to find a heavy blaze. "The fire was contained to the front of the house, with heavy smoke damage throughout the structure," he said.

