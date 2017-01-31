Wood River, Edwardsville, East Alton,...

Wood River, Edwardsville, East Alton, Roxana Fire Departments knock out massive blaze quickly

WOOD RIVER The Wood River Fire Department and an array of other departments, including East Alton , Edwardsville and Roxana Fire Departments responded to a house fire call at 3:53 p.m. Sunday located at 112 E. Jennings in Wood River to find a heavy blaze. "The fire was contained to the front of the house, with heavy smoke damage throughout the structure," he said.

