Wood River, Edwardsville, East Alton, Roxana Fire Departments knock out massive blaze quickly
WOOD RIVER The Wood River Fire Department and an array of other departments, including East Alton , Edwardsville and Roxana Fire Departments responded to a house fire call at 3:53 p.m. Sunday located at 112 E. Jennings in Wood River to find a heavy blaze. "The fire was contained to the front of the house, with heavy smoke damage throughout the structure," he said.
